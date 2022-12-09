Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport police custody, to receive $3 million

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.

The $3 million will be paid by the City of Lockport's insurance company, the payment was approved during a city council meeting on December 7. The city will also have to cover the $15,000 deductible.

Hodge died following an encounter with Lockport police in June 2019.

The New York Attorney General later conducted an investigation into Hodge's death and released body camera footage of the incident in December 2020.

In March 2021, the Office of the Attorney General released its report on Hodge's death, concluding "there was insufficient evidence to establish that a crime had been committed by any of the responding officers from the Lockport Police Department (LPD) and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO)."

In May 2021, State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso ruled the City of Lockport could never bring disciplinary charges against the officers — citing specifically the city’s violation of union contract time constraints.