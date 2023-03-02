Erie County Sheriff's Office doctor receives national award for response to cardiac arrest at Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that Dr. Kevin McGee is the recipient of the Axon Rise Awards’ Jack Cover Medal of Heroism Award.

McGee, who is the Erie County Sheriff’s Chief Medical Officer for the Division of Correctional Health and ECSO SWAT Team physician, received the award for his response to a cardiac arrest in the parking lot at Highmark Stadium during a Buffalo Bills game on January 2, 2022. He was nominated by his coworkers for the award which "recognizes officers who use heroic action and quick thinking to save a life."

According to the sheriff's office, McGee responded and retrieved an AED from his vehicle and immediately initiated care. CPR was also administered until the patient regained consciousness and Dr. McGee stayed with the patient as he was transported to the hospital.

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and this community are so lucky to have such a skilled and dedicated public servant as Dr. Kevin McGee. His actions, and those of the bystanders, undoubtedly saved this man’s life. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this prestigious award than Dr. McGee.” - Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia

The patient Dr. McGee cared for was Alexander MacMillen of Rochester. 7 News was there to capture MacMillen's reunion with the health professionals, first responders, and a Good Samaritan that saved his life.