Mercy Hospital medical team, first responders and Good Samaritan reunite with Bills fan who suffered heart attack at game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man and his family have a full team to thank, ranging from health professionals, first responders and a Good Samaritan, for saving his life.

Alexander MacMillen is now on the road to recovery after having a heart attack while in the stands at the January 2 game, against the Atlanta Falcons.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun was there to capture the sweet reunion at Mercy Hospital, Thursday morning.

"I want everybody to see I am getting along quite well from this excellent, excellent, care. I want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. I want to thank them all. I am very, very fortunate and blessed man to get through this scenario," Rochester resident, Alexander MacMillen said.

MacMillen had no idea that his trek from Rochester to Orchard Park, on that Sunday, would turn into a hospital visit before the end of the Bills game.

Mercy Hospital president, Eddie Bratko said "Little did he know, he would soon become the ultimate fan of a new team of emergency responders. // Alexander experienced a sudden cardiac arrest at the stadium."

"I'm looking at my phone to kind of see the score and what's going on. I see the this young gentleman lying on the floor in a cockeyed position with his legs and knees all bent up out of shape," Bradley Richardson explained. "Don't be afraid to jump in and do something. It's been several years since I retired from the Marine Corps and that's where I learned CPR."

Robert Richardson, who happens to be a Marine Corps veteran, was able to perform CPR on the 79-year-old at the stadium, near the men's bathroom, along with another Good Samaritan.

Richardson said, "A very unorthodox, arm, lift, chest pressure method to get the air back in you, while we're waiting for the EMT to get you with the defibrillator twice." 10>

"The three ribs are okay. My grandson who is a nurse. He goes, 'Three ribs. Yup. He did a good job'," MacMillen joked.

Only a fraction of the Mercy Hospital medical team was able to come to Thursday's reunion.

From the ambulance, to triage, to diagnosis, they were able to expedite his care and perform lifesaving, heart surgery. MacMillen was then transferred to the medical rehab unit at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for intense rehab.

"Had one of those links been missed, the outcome could have been very different. Luckily, for Mr. MacMillen, every link in the chain was hit," Catholic Health lead EMS Liaison Responder, Emily James shared.

While in the hospital, MacMillen had joked that he had hoped to get a signed jersey out of the entire scenario. The hospital was able to do just that and gave flowers to his wife. The two were overjoyed!