Erie County Sheriff's Office responds to medical emergencies at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced it responded to two medical emergencies at Highmark Stadium Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the emergencies occurred in a stadium parking lot and the other occurred in a stadium restroom.

The sheriff's office said the incident in the parking lot was reported to be a first aid call for an individual having a seizure and potentially a heart attack. Dr. Kevin McGee and Sgt. Chris Soluri responded as part of the SWAT Quick Reaction Force and upon arrival civilians were observed to be performing CPR on the victim.

McGee and Soluri took control of the scene and deployed a Sheriff’s Office AED, according to the sheriff's office. The victim reportedly had no pulse and was not breathing but ultimately regained consciousness and after traveling in an ambulance to a local hospital was turned over to emergency room staff. The sheriff's office said the patient was conscious, alert and talking when Sheriff's personnel left the facility.

According to the sheriff's office the incident in the restroom was reported to be an unresponsive guest. The sheriff's office said a deputy initiated CPR and was assisted by an off-duty federal agent until EMS and paramedics arrived. The patient was transported to a local hospital and was alert when sheriff's personnel left.

The following agencies assisted in response:

Orchard Park Fire Company

Orchard Park EMS

American Medical Response

Erie County Emergency Management Services

No further information was released.