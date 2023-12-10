Erie County Executive Poloncarz will not seek Democratic nomination for Congress

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced he will not seek the Democratic nomination for Congress.

Poloncarz released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“After much consideration and discussing the opportunity with party leaders, former county colleagues now serving in Congress, friends, family, and the people I currently serve, I have decided not to seek the Democratic nomination for Congress.



While I appreciate the tremendous outpouring of support and interest in my candidacy from leaders in our community and members of the public, including the men and women of the Erie County Democratic Committee, my focus will remain on serving the people as Erie County Executive.



With major projects in the works like the new Buffalo Bills Stadium, Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna and ErieNET, and the future implementation of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and our affordable housing initiative, it will be an exceptionally exciting and important time to be in county government.



Congressman Brian Higgins was a tremendous leader for our region, ensuring Buffalo and Erie County were well represented in the halls of Congress. Again, I thank him for being a great representative and a good friend, and I am looking forward to having a strong new Democratic partner in Washington, D.C. to move our agenda forward and deliver for the residents of Erie County.”

- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

In October, Poloncarz addressed whether he would consider other opportunities.

"Well I've been asked this question every time I run for County Executive and I've said it's my intention to serve out the term," said Poloncarz. "I'm still County Executive, if an opportunity arose to serve in Washington, whether it's a presidential administration or not I'd have to consider it because it would be a great honor to serve my country."

In an interview with 7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy last month, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said he had spoken with Poloncarz about the race.

"If we just said we're going with Mark Poloncarz, he's the county executive and everybody else back off, that would rub a lot of people the wrong way," Zellner said. "The county executive and I, as you know, are extremely close. He and I are in close communication, as you would expect."

