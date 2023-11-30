Who will lead New York's 26th Congressional District following Rep. Brian Higgins' departure?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the most prestigious names in Western New York politics continue vying for the Congressional seat soon to be vacated by the retiring Rep. Brian Higgins.

But the key player – the man who will essentially control the nomination for a crucial special election in April – is Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner.

As leader for almost 12 years of upstate New York’s largest Democratic organization, Zellner wields all-powerful influence over the committee choosing the special election candidate. But whomever he passes over may very well mount a June primary challenge to the winner of the special election (likely a Democrat in the heavily Democratic 26th District), posing a serious challenge to the party unity Zellner has nurtured for more than a decade.

Still, he remains optimistic.

“This is going to be a true test of our party unity,” he told 7 News this week. “Everyone in this party needs to have their say, including Amherst, the Town of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga. That’s how we’re going to keep this unity.”

But the chairman faces a potentially tough choice as he deals with three big-time Democrats; State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and Mayor Byron Brown – all at least expressing interest in Higgins' seat. Each commands his own powerful wing of the Erie County party, each brings his own strengths to the fray, and each could wage a primary campaign capable of disrupting the peace in the Democratic valley upon which Zellner places top priority – especially after years of discord under former Chairman Steve Pigeon.

“People don’t want to go back to the bad old days of division and ugliness,” he said. “So I’ve been able to work with all factions of the party.”

Zellner’s main consideration could be Poloncarz, who has just notched a landslide victory for an unprecedented fourth term as county executive, but who could also inflict a major case of voter fatigue upon the electorate. Poloncarz is widely viewed as Zellner’s main patron. In turn, Zellner has toiled throughout his chairmanship to advance the country executive’s interests.

In addition, Zellner faces re-election from the county committee this year to his dual posts as party chairman and Democratic elections commissioner – the latter one of the county’s top patronage posts at more than $128,000 annually. Indeed, Poloncarz could prove a major influence in Zellner’s future.

But the chairman says his symbiotic relationship with Poloncarz should not signal anything.

“If we just said we’re going with Mark Poloncarz, he’s the county executive and everybody else back off, that would rub a lot of people the wrong way,” he said.

While Kennedy has officially declared and Brown is strongly hinting at a candidacy, Poloncarz is lying low – ignoring repeated phone calls from 7 News.

“The county executive and I, as you know, are extremely close,” Zellner said this week. “I think he wants some time to think about this. He and I are in close communication, as you would expect.”

Other party leaders also indicated they have spoken with Poloncarz about the race.

But as Poloncarz and Brown ponder, Kennedy is charging ahead. He has already established a federal campaign committee, is raising money and seeking union endorsements. Zellner lunched with Kennedy last week, and Zellner says he speaks with him daily.

“He and I are in sync,” Zellner said, acknowledging the senator has never maintained as close a relationship with Headquarters as Poloncarz.

And Brown?

“I haven’t heard much from the mayor,” Zellner said, “so I don’t know how serious he is in this race.”

A Brown spokesman said this week there is no change in the mayor’s position of “interest” in the race. And the mayor has proven in the past that his own City Hall organization remains strong enough to operate independently of Zellner.

Other local Democrats such as State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, County Legislator Jeanne Vinal, and educator Melodie Baker are also mentioned for the race.

Zellner, meanwhile, appears to be biding his time as he approaches a decision. He will launch the process with candidate interviews in January, followed by an official January conclave to bestow the endorsement.

The chairman also believes a powerful ally and native daughter — Gov. Kathy Hochul – will all but guarantee unity.

“She and I have talked about this many times. She is supporting our party’s nominee,” he said. “So when you have the top Democrat in the State of New York saying ‘I’m with my county party,’ that is a powerful message that all other party officials really need to take notice of.

“I have to choose who’s best for the community, but also who’s best for this county Democratic committee,” he added. “So that could be Sen. Kennedy, that could be Mark, or that could be Byron Brown.

“If you look at the Republicans, Chairman (Michael) Kracker said a couple of weeks ago ‘we’re counting on them to fight,’” Zellner continued, “the only time the Republicans have been successful in this community since I’ve been around is when we fight. We can't have that.”

