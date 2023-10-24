'It's my intention to serve out the term': Poloncarz addresses pursuing other opportunities even if reelected

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With just about two weeks to go until Election Day, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is addressing whether he would pursue other opportunities even if reelected.
According to Poloncarz, the possibility of Congressman Brian Higgins considering leaving Congress is a vacancy he would consider.
In addition, a possible appointment to a presidential administration is another opportunity he would consider.
"Well I've been asked this question everytime I run for County Executive and I've said it's my intention to serve out the term, I'm still County Executive, if an opportunity arose to serve in Washington, whether it's a presidential administration or not I'd have to consider it because it would be a great honor to serve my country, but it's my intention to serve."
- Poloncarz