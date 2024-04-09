Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz criticized for viewing total solar eclipse in Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted a video on social media of him preparing to take in the solar eclipse in Ohio.

"It's nice and sunny....in Ohio. Sadly, I don't think it will be clear back home, but here in Ashtabula, Ohio there are hundreds at the Ohio Welcome Center. Totality is in about 45 minutes and already 25% of the sun has been eclipsed."

Many have criticized the county executive's decision to leave Western New York to view the eclipse.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the post on X, formerly Twitter, has over 500 replies.

"Why aren't you in Erie County today?"

"Why on earth are you in Ohio?"

"You told everyone to stay home..."

"The Erie County Executive isn't even in Erie County..."

In the weeks leading up to the eclipse, Poloncarz urged businesses to close on Monday. Most Erie County offices were closed. He also urged people to consider staying home.

"Because the less traffic on the roads when we have to respond to an emergency it makes it easier for us to respond rather than if traffic is at a standstill," he told reporters on Feb. 29.

He also spoke about preparations in March, saying “So we’re preparing for the worst but we’re expecting the best, which will be a sunny day and no major matters."

7 News reached out to his office Tuesday for a comment, a spokesperson provided the following statement: