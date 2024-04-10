'I didn't want to miss this': Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addresses eclipse trip to Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted a video on social media of him preparing to take in the solar eclipse in Ohio.

"It's nice and sunny....in Ohio. Sadly, I don't think it will be clear back home, but here in Ashtabula, Ohio there are hundreds at the Ohio Welcome Center. Totality is in about 45 minutes and already 25% of the sun has been eclipsed."

Many have criticized the county executive's decision to leave Western New York to view the eclipse.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz criticized for viewing total solar eclipse in Ohio

He responded to that criticism on Wednesday during an unrelated press conference, saying: