'I didn't want to miss this': Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addresses eclipse trip to Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted a video on social media of him preparing to take in the solar eclipse in Ohio.
"It's nice and sunny....in Ohio. Sadly, I don't think it will be clear back home, but here in Ashtabula, Ohio there are hundreds at the Ohio Welcome Center. Totality is in about 45 minutes and already 25% of the sun has been eclipsed."
Many have criticized the county executive's decision to leave Western New York to view the eclipse.
He responded to that criticism on Wednesday during an unrelated press conference, saying:
"This is something I care about deeply, anybody who knows me knows I am so much into astronomy. I have my own telescope. I do my own astrophotography. I didn't want to miss this and I was concerned that I would. I would've actually left my house no matter what because I was either planning on being at Chestnut Ridge Park or Spraguebrook Park because we had an event scheduled. That's one of the things that I think is a little disappointing is people were saying 'You told everyone they had to stay at home,' we never said that. We said your view at home will be as good as any other as long as you don't have an obstructed view or it's cloudy."