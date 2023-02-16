Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announces plans to run for reelection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced plans to run for reelection.

Poloncarz has served as county executive since 2012 and is in his third term. Before he was elected as county executive he served as Erie County Comptroller for six years. He released a statement announcing his reelection which said in part:

"I could not be prouder of our history and all the accomplishments we have achieved together. Because of the hard work of many, our population is growing, we are attracting more businesses and well-paying jobs to WNY, made historic investments to improve our roads and bridges, and increased funding for libraries, parks and public safety. While doing all of this, we have reduced the property tax rate to its lowest ever and secured a new home for the Buffalo Bills with a state of the art stadium headed our way.”

Earlier this month, Nate McMurray announced his candidacy for Erie County Executive. McMurray previously served as Grand Island Town Supervisor and is a two-time Democratic Congressional candidate.

No others have declared their candidacy.