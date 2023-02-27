Chrissy Casilio declares candidacy for Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, Chrissy Casilio was introduced by Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker as the Republican candidate for Erie County Executive.

According to Casilio's campaign, she is a "life-long Erie County resident, small business owner, and community leader."

As part of her announcement, Casilio released a statement that said in part:

“As a taxpayer and a mother, I know how difficult it is for families in Erie County to make ends meet. As a small business owner, I know the struggles so many companies face just to try and survive in this post-pandemic economy. After 17 years in County Government, it has never been clearer that Mark Poloncarz does not understand Erie County residents' challenges. We need new leadership to move our community forward." - Chrissy Casilio

Casilio's campaign says she was endorsed by the Erie County Republican Party this weekend.

She joins Nate McMurray, who announced his candidacy for Erie County Executive earlier this month, and current Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who has announced plans to run for reelection.