Nate McMurray declares candidacy for Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nate McMurray, who previously served as Grand Island Town Supervisor and is a two-time Democratic Congressional candidate, announced his candidacy for Erie County Executive on Wednesday.

As part of his announcement, McMurray released a statement that said in part:

“We cannot fear change. The current County Executive has held county-wide elected office for nearly 20 years, and he’s planning to run again. These positions are not meant as lifetime appointments. There is nothing so spectacular in his resume to justify such an unprecedented period of leadership other than his steel grip on the apparatus of local party politics. And thus, in the spirit of democracy and open debate, I am giving the people of Erie County a choice.” - Nate McMurray

Current Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has not publicly announced plans to run and no others have declared their candidacy.

McMurray ran for New York's 27th Congressional District seat in 2018 and was defeated by incumbent Chris Collins.

In June 2020 McMurray was defeated by Chris Jacobs in the special election for NY27 after Collins resigned and pleaded guilty to insider trading charges. He then ran for NY27 again in the general election in November 2020 and was defeated by Jacobs.

McMurray also previously served as Grand Island Town Supervisor.