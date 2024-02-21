Erie and Niagara County Republican Committees endorse Gary Dickson for 26th Congressional District seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie and Niagara County Republican Committees introduced West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson as their candidate for the vacant seat in New York’s 26th Congressional District.

The vacancy was created by former Congressman Brian Higgins' resignation. Higgins was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center in November. He officially took over the new role earlier this month following his official resignation from Congress.

In January, Erie County Democrats endorsed NYS Senator Tim Kennedy for the seat.

Nate McMurray has also announced his candidacy for the seat. He tells 7 News he will try to get on the ballot as an independent.

A special election to fill the vacant seat will be held on April 30.