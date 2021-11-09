Emergency services to temporarily close at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced emergency services will temporarily close beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park.

According to Catholic Health, the temporary closure comes as the hospital concentrates its resources on resuming full EMS transport services at its main Emergency Department on Abbott Road following the labor strike.

Officials said cardiac rehabilitation services at the Orchard Park site will also be temporarily suspended and a reopening date for each will be announced soon.

All other services at the MACC will remain OPEN including:



COVID swabbing station (Mon-Sat)

Pre-surgical testing (Mon-Fri)

Imaging Services (Mon-Fri)

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic (Mon-Sat)

Outpatient EKG (Mon-Fri)

Wound Healing Center (Mon-Fri)

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services (Mon-Fri)

Laboratory Service (Outpatient services will re-open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10

"EMS providers have been notified of the temporary closure of emergency services at the MACC. According to a news release last month from the Erie County Department of Health, area residents with non-emergent medical conditions may consider other alternatives to emergency treatment, including contacting their primary care provider or visiting an urgent care facility, or through telemedicine or virtual visits, such as CH Care OnDemand at chcareondemand.org. Those with more serious medical emergencies should go to the nearest hospital Emergency Department, including Mercy Hospital, or call 9-1-1," a release says.