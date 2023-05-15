'We're going to rise from the ashes from this': Elma congregation vowing to rebuild following fire

ELMA, NY (WKBW) — A church community with decades of history in Elma is vowing to rebuild after a devastating fire over the weekend.

Flames tore through St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt, but the blaze left behind extensive damage.

WKBW Fire destroyed St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Elma.

“But somewhere between 1:45 and 2:09 p.m. a call was made to 9-1-1 that the steeple was engulfed in flames,” explained Bob Breidenstein, church member.

“State of shock — it was something you didn't expect when you woke up,” Kirsten Fodero, president, church council.

A person living next door to St. Paul's captured a video of the fire Saturday afternoon as flames ripped through the steeple of the small church that's been part of this community for more than 160 years.

Photo from Margaret Dermont, Elma Fire in the steeple.

Breidenstein tells me the church was working on restoration, starting with the steeple.

“And the construction company was working on the steeple on Wednesday, Thursday Friday, and Saturday this week,” Breidenstein remarked.

But just before 2' o'clock Saturday afternoon, fire erupted.

WKBW Bob Breidenstein, church member.

“But we're just grateful the men and women of the five fire companies that responded acted so heroically. They were able to pull artifacts out of the church — the cross — the crucifix — many of the candelabras were able to be pulled out. They’re severely damaged, but that's part of our history and we are going to do everything we can to repair and rebuild,” Breidenstein responded.

Religious items were charred and some melted, but helping to preserve the history of this church dating back to 1862.

"It's certainly an emotional roller coaster. Many of us have been baptized and communed and confirmed married. We've buried family and friends in this congregation. It really is a small but mighty church,” Breidenstein reflected.

There is no cause of the blaze at this time and the Erie County Sheriff's Office tells me "the incident is under investigation".

WKBW St. Paul's Lutheran Church destroyed by fire.

On Saturday the church's council president told 7 News after coming out of the pandemic, they were working to expand and grow the church with the steeple repair project first on the list, but they're pledging to rebuild.

WKBW Kirsten Fodero, president, church council.

“We're going to rise from the ashes from this,” declared Fodero.

The devastation of this fire is far-reaching in the community. A woman drove by the burnt church Monday telling us that she cried when she heard the church was on fire. A vigil is being planned for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the church lot.

“Hug each other and love each other and share memories and tears and get together as a family — it's what we've done since 1862,” comment Breidenstein.



