Fire causes severe damage to church in Elma

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A tight knit community in Elma is dealing with the loss of a treasured church to fire.

Flames swept through St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

The fire left a gaping hole in the roof of the church, along with it's steeple.

St. Paul's has been a part of this community since 1862, with the current building going up ten years later.

We're still waiting for word on a damage estimate.

The council president of the church says they will rebuild and that there has been an outpouring of support from the community, as well as other churches in the area.

Church officials say the steeple was in the process of getting a makeover.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.