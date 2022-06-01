Ellicottville man running 50 miles in one day, along with a strength challenge

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Bradley Poole of Ellicottville has embarked on hundreds of miles in running challenges not once, but twice. It's year three and this time, he's adding a strength component.

"[People] all think I'm crazy, but the ones that really know me know my story, know why I'm doing it and love why I'm doing it," said Poole, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at six days old.

Each day is a test of his endurance as his normal routine includes taking more than 50 pills and several rounds of breathing treatments. On June 3, he's testing his fitness endurance with a 24-hour challenge.

Here's what he'll do:



50 miles running

3,000 push-ups

3,000 sit-ups

3,000 squats

1,000 tire flips (250-lb tire)

15 mile bike ride

He's not sure when he'll sleep, but he's going to attack it five miles at a time and 300 push-ups, sit-ups and squats each session. He's most worried about the tire flips, but there's one thing that helps him push through.

"I think about the ones who are very sick with CF or the ones that I know personally who have passed on already. I want to help find a cure for everybody with the disease," said Poole.

Of the babies who are born in 2019, half are predicted to live to be 48 years or older, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Poole is 34.

You can join Poole at Warrior Fitness in Ellicottville at 11am on June 3 and do your own variation of his workout or donate to help him reach his $25,000 goal, click here.

There will be a party and chicken barbecue on Saturday, June 4 at 11am.