Ellicottville man to run 300 miles in three days to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis research

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bradley Poole knows a thing or two about hard work.

“The dream was to eventually have my own space,” said Poole in his new gym.

He started his own gym in Ellicottville during a global pandemic. Small potatoes for what he's done and what he plans to do.

Last summer, he ran 266 miles over the course of a week. He ran through every town of Cattaraugus County, raising money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. It’s a disease he has.

“The doctors told my parents that I would be lucky to see 18 years old,” said Poole, in his mid 30s.

Cystic Fibrosis effects the respiratory and digestive systems.

You can read more about CF here.

Poole deals with it every day.

During last year's run he raised $65,000 for CF research. This year he's running again.

“Because of that event, I had an even better idea. I guess you could say an even crazier idea,” Poole said, while laughing because it is indeed a crazier idea.

“I'm running 300 miles in 72 hours.”

Let's break this down, 72 hours is three days. That's 100 miles a day (that's not quite four marathons in one day, but it’s close). Then doing it again the next day and then again, the next day. He's shooting for 10-minute miles.

He says the conversation about CF doesn't happen unless he goes big. And he is going big.

“The only way that we're going to get better, life saving treatments, and eventually a cure, is by raising awareness for this disease,” said Poole.

His run kicks off on June 9th. He'll run a 4 mile loop around the village, 75 times. He's welcome to people running alongside him. The run will finish with a celebration at Finnerty’s Tap Room in Ellicottville.

You can help Bradley Poole reach his goal at this link.

