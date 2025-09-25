CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In his proposed budget, Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak is asking town lawmakers to raise property taxes by almost 8%.

Nowak says this would generate at least an additional $5 million for the town. The increase would bring the average homeowner's bill from about $1,835 this year to nearly $2,000 in 2026.

The supervisor said the proposed hike is driven by a few factors, including higher costs to run services, healthcare and pension costs, meeting contractual obligations and paying down debt.

That is not sitting well with some town residents.

But on Good Morning Buffalo's Second Cup, Nowak went head-to-head with the former town supervisor, Diane Bencskowski.

BENCZKOWSKI: Supervisor Brian Nowak was on the board majority controlling the town board from 2021 until I left as Supervisor in 2024 and added spending in every one of my budgets to the point I had to vote no on the final board. Why is he not taking accountability for those budgets

NOWAK: I'll take a case in point with the budget in 2024, that she drafted. It had a .97% increase with a revenue increase to $686,000 and the spending increase was $4.7 million. That was basically the result of her proposed budget. You've got to ask the person who drafted the budget, why did you get us here?

WATCH: NOWAK RESPONDS TO BENCZKOWSKI'S QUESTIONS

'She won the battle': Cheektowaga supervisor spars with former supervisor over proposed tax hikes

Town boards are responsible for passing or turning down proposed budgets. In the exchange, 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch followed up to ask the supervisor about accountability.

DRANTCH: Do you feel any responsibility for passing a budget that got us to this point?

NOWAK: She made a proposal. She basically won the battle.

The average bill for homeowners has steadily climbed from about $1,766 in 2024 to $1,835 this year.

You can watch Supervisor Nowak answer your questions, by watching Second Cup, here.