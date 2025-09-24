CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Homeowners in Cheektowaga could face a property tax increase of about $140 (based on an average assessment of $155 thousand), or 7.6%, next year under a proposal being considered by town leaders.

Town Supervisor Brian Nowak is proposing a 7.6% increase to the town tax levy that would generate at least an additional $5 million for the town. The increase would bring the average homeowner's bill from about $1,835 this year to nearly $2,000 in 2026.

To put the $140 increase in perspective, that's roughly the cost of groceries for a week, a year's worth of streaming subscriptions or filling up a gas tank three to four times.

The average bill for homeowners has steadily climbed from about $1,766 in 2024 to $1,835 this year.

WATCH: Cheektowaga officials propose 7.6% property tax increase to generate millions for town services

Cheektowaga proposes 7.6 percent property tax increase to generate millions for town services

Nowak said the proposed hike is driven by a few factors: higher costs to run services, healthcare and pension costs, meeting contractual obligations and paying down debt.

"We've had times where our tax increases have been 0, and we've deferred the real costs of keeping our existing services to a future date, and what's happening is that's all catching up with us," said Nowak.

One neighbor, John Divita, called it excessive.

"It's ridiculous, I don't know how people can afford to live here," Divita said.

This tax increase remains a proposal that town leaders are considering.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.