Eastern Hills Church to hold prayer and healing service for Kim Pegula

John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula is shown before an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 12:07:51-04

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eastern Hills Church in Williamsville will hold a prayer and healing service for Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula.

The open event will be held on April 29, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 8445 Greiner Road.

According to Eastern Hills Church, the service will include prayer, worship and a message from the Pegula family.

In June 2022, the Bills shared that Pegula was receiving medical care for "unexpected health issues." Pegula's daughter, Jessica Pegula, gave an update on her mother in February in an article she wrote for The Players' Tribune titled "I Want to Talk to You About My Mom." She said her mother was still in recovery.

"She lived it and loved it, and it was felt by everyone she met. Now we come to the realization that all of that is most likely gone. That she won’t be able to be that person anymore," Jessica Pegula wrote.

The event will be livestreamed for anyone who cannot attend in person at live.ehwc.org and on Eastern Hills Church's Facebook page.

