East Aurora 'Spider House' display returns October 1

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The spooky spider house display went viral in 2020, so in 2021, it's going to be bigger and better.

"My wife is always accusing me of wanting to go too big...and she's right," said David Moomaw of East Aurora.

For the past 10 months, he's been working on this year's spooky sight at 423 Oakwood Ave. Along with some new and improved spider action, there will be a 15-foot bat flying around his home.

And it’s not something you can find in any Halloween store, it’s all hand-made by Moomaw. He's an inventor and engineer whis' designed some of your favorite Fisher Price toys over the years.

Last year’s drew such large crowds, it caused some traffic, so this year there will have signs letting people know how to safely enjoy.

“There’s only parking on one side of the street and it’s not my side, so if you stop to look, even for a second, it stops traffic and we have had some problems with that, so drive by slowly or park and come back,” said Moomaw.

Once he's done putting the finishing touches on it, Moomaw says it will be open daily from 11am to til 9:30 starting October 1 at 423 Oakwood Ave in East Aurora.

He’ll also be collecting donations for FeedMore WNY hoping to beat last years total of $1200.