PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver of the tour bus involved in the deadly crash on I-90 in Pembroke in August 2025 has been sentenced.

Officials said 56-year-old Bin Shao has been sentenced to six months in prison and five years of probation. Since he has already served nearly seven months in jail, Shao will be released.

WATCH: Driver sentenced in deadly tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

Driver sentenced in deadly tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

A total of 54 people were on the bus, including their tour guide and driver, when it crashed on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke in August 2025. Five people were killed, and the driver and 48 passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Watch: 5 killed, at least 41 others transported to local hospitals after tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

New York State Police identify 5 killed in tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

The five people who were killed were identified as 65-year-old Shankar Kumar Jha of Madhu Bani, India, 60-year-old Pinki Changrani of East Brunswick, New Jersey, 56-year-old Jian Mingli of Jersey City, New Jersey, 55-year-old Zhang Xiaolan of Jersey City, New Jersey and 22-year-old Xie Hongzhuo of Beijing, China.

Read the National Transportation Safety Board's full preliminary report here

The bus company, M&Y Tour Inc., out of Staten Island, was chartered from New York City and was returning from Niagara Falls. In late September 2025, Zakir Hossain and Mohammed Rahman, two passengers on the bus, filed a lawsuit against Shao and M&Y Tour Inc.

Watch: Survivors of deadly tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke file lawsuit against driver and tour company