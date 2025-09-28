I-90 deadly bus crash survivors file lawsuit against driver and tour company

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two passengers from last month's deadly I-90 tour bus crash in Pembroke have filed a lawsuit against the driver and tour bus company.

Mohammed Rahman and Zakir Hossain were both passengers in the crash that overturned while returning to New York City, after visitng the American side of Niagara Falls. Five people were killed in the crash involving a bus carrying 54 passengers.

The lawsuit is against driver and the tour bus company M&Y Tours, Inc. The 13-page legal document states the Staten Island-based tour bus company was negligent in hiring, supervising, training and retaining the driver, resulting in severe and permanent injuries for both Rahman and Hossain.

WATCH: NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

According to the lawsuit, if the defendants do not respond by the specific dates listed in the document, the court can enter a default judgment in favor of the plaintiffs.

One of the passengers of the crash told 7 News he witnessed the driver take his eyes of the road momentarily, before the bus had overturned on the highway.

The crash is still under investigation.

The entire lawsuit can be viewed below:

