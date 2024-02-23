Driver sentenced for causing crash that killed 10-year-old in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Nicholas M. Rich of Darien was sentenced in State Supreme Court to an indeterminate sentence of 4 to 12 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on October 13, 2023, Rich was recklessly driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol, when he caused a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz Road in Lancaster.

A 10-year-old boy in the other vehicle was injured in the crash and died from his injuries. Police later identified him as 10-year-old Levi Zielonka.

The driver and another passenger in that vehicle and Rich were also taken to ECMC with injuries.

Rich pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in November 2023. As part of his sentence, his driver’s license was revoked.