Driver pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in crash that killed 10-year-old in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Nicholas M. Rich of Darien pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The district attorney's office said on October 13 Rich was recklessly driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol, when he caused a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz Road in Lancaster.

A 10-year-old boy in the other vehicle was injured in the crash and died from his injuries. Police later identified him as 10-year-old Levi Zielonka.

The driver, another passenger of the other vehicle, and Rich were also taken to ECMC with injuries.

Rich continues to be held without bail. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 30.