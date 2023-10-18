Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'We are grateful for the time we had with our amazing boy': remembering 10-year-old killed in Lancaster crash

The parents of 10-year-old Levi Zielonka, who was killed in a crash on Friday, are thanking the community for support as they remember their son.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 18:13:17-04

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The parents of 10-year-old Levi Zielonka, who was killed in a crash on Friday, are thanking the community for support as they remember their son.

"Our family is devastated by our loss," the family said in a statement to 7 News. "We are grateful for the time we had with our amazing boy. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."

Levi was a passenger in a car that was hit by another vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz in Lancaster.

Lancaster Police told 7 News charges are expected to be filed "in the near future" against the driver who crashed into Levi. Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors. Police are working with the Erie County Forensic Crime Lab and the Erie County District Attorney's Office to try to "expedite the investigation," according to a detective.

Karen Green, principal at St. Joseph School in Batavia, described Levi as an "awesome kid" who always had a smile on his face and never said an unkind word to anyone.

"We were so blessed to know him," Mrs. Green said in a phone interview with 7 News. "He taught us a lot of life lessons in his 10 years, and we're just so grateful to be a part of that. We miss him already, and so do his friends."

In addition to singing in church and learning to play piano, Levi loved sports and was a big fan of the Bills and Sabres.

According to his obituary, people are encouraged to wear their favorite sports jersey or other team attire to Levi's funeral this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!