Multiple people injured in Lancaster crash

Lancaster Police say a serious car crash occurred at the intersection of Schwartz and Broadway Street Friday night.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Oct 14, 2023
TOWN OF LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lancaster Police Department says multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Broadway and Schwartz Road in the Town of Lancaster.

According to police, multiple people were taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Shaun Dimino of the Lancaster Police Department Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 683-2800 ext. 223.

