Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses celebrate 100 years while springing back from greenhouse collapse

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you had to describe Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses today, maybe you'd say it's beautiful, colorful or it makes you feel at home. If you had to describe the owner, Les Draudt, you might just call him a man of his word.

We first met Draudtback in November of 2022 after the weight of the winter storm ruined several greenhouses on the property. Though severe damage was done, Draut wiped his tears and said this.

"We've gone through other things before and we fight back and we will, we will be here," said Draut.

Draudt's Farm Market and Greenhouses in Hamburg had several greenhouse roofs cave in due to the weight of snow from the storm. Owner Les Draudt tells me it's hard to smile but his family will continue to push forward.

And nearly five months later and another devastating winter storm in Western New York, they are still here.

"Now you can looks at it and say you know we're going to do this and it's going to happen," said Draudt.

A rebuild of the greenhouses Draut lost during last years November storm is under way. This time they'll be taller and stronger than before while the plants bloom brighter just in time for Easter.

Les Draudt Les Draudt working on greenhouses.



"Some of the plants you may be looking at were in a collapsed greenhouse the last time you were here," said Draudt.

Draudt said he couldn’t have recovered without support from the community and his co-workers. He said he owes his most recent milestone to them.

"This is our 100th year so we had to be here like it or not we had to at least make 100," said Draudt.

100 years of being "farmer strong" together as a family.

"We have a great crew and we do, we all get along its you know fun at work," said Bradley Draudt, Les' Son and Business Partner.

However, even with the winter months in the past for now, Bradley Draudt said there are new elements working against them.

"We're running a little behind schedule because of weather and waiting for supplies," said Bradley Draudt.

Which isn't too much to figure out for this family that knows a thing or two about beating the odds.

"We work hard all the time," said Draudt. We just had to work a little harder. But we're doing it. That's it. We're here.

Draudts said they expect to have the first of the new greenhouses covered in just a few days and is looking forward to Easter Weekend.