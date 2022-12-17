Draudt's Farm Market braces for another storm while recovering from the last

As Western New York prepares to another winter weather event, 7 News met with one family owned business in Hamburg that is still recovering from the last. Draudt's Farm Market and Greenhouses collapsed under the weight of November's storm.

"Yeah, last time this was all metal and collapsed and snow," said Les Draudt, Owner of Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses. "I think you remember. You couldn't even walk in here."

It's been just one month since some parts of the store caved in but Draudt said it's going to take more than a bad storm to make him say goodbye to the business he and his family have dedicated so much of their lives to.

"This one is, well we worked on this one today and got a lot done," said Draudt. "We have made a lot of progress. We've gotten the greenhouses dismantled partially. We're doing it ourselves which wasn't the plan originally but w just started working."

Despite the last winter storm hitting just days before their Christmas Tree sales, support or Draudt's family, employees, neighbors and customers near and far made this holiday season a success.

"Some came from far away like Kenmore and Lancaster and Tonawanda and said they made the trip because they had heard what had happened," said Draudt.

Local customers who see the damage each day said they share in Draudt's pain.

"Everytime we pass by we see the greenhouse collapsed and it's kind of sad to see," said Madison Henneberg, Village of Hamburg Resident.

Henneberg and her father, who were out shopping for a tree, said this store is about more than just what you can buy. For them, the store is all about community and tradition.

"We've been buying our Christmas Tree here for as long as Madison's been alive," said Matthew Hennenberg. "The last 21 years. My parents know the owner. They have a good selection, good prices. We just like to be supportive of them throughout the holiday's and throughout the year."

Draudt said they're just a few trees away from selling out this season and look forward to meeting new goals when the sun melts the snow away in the spring.

"It's been an up and down emotional process," said Draudt. "The usual process was one greenhouse. We'd build a greenhouse and then a few years later you build another greenhouse. Now we have the opportunity to build 8 new ones and we're going to try to make them better and maybe stronger.