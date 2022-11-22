A Hamburg greenhouse roof collapses due to the weight of heavy snow

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite every effort to shield greenhouses from the weight this winter storm left behind, a fractured structure was found by the owner of Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses as the snow settled in Hamburg.

"I was afraid we weren't going to make it," said Les Draudt, Owner of Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses. "This one just didn't give us a break. We just really really tried hard. Sometimes you can try as hard as you want and it still doesn't work."

Draudt told 7 News they were in the middle of preparing for the next growing season. However, with some bulbs stuck between soil and snow weighing down on the roof that once stood high, they're losing time they can't get back.

"The greenhouse behind me is full of Easter bulbs that we were putting up that need to be put away fro the winter and now we have to try and get in that greenhouse and get them out," said Draudt.

Draudt said it's not going to be easy but he's going to do everything he can to save the business he and his family created by hand.

"I pretty much built every greenhouse here myself," said Draudt. "To see them fall down it's tough. You know, that's what we do. My kids are involved, my wife and all my workers are friends. They're great."

Just down the road, residents were also left assessing the damage and digging their way out. Experts told 7 News heat loss, and poor ventilation can cause leaks in your home. They say cracks in the foundation are also signs to get snow removed right away.