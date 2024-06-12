Diocese of Buffalo recommends parish mergers and closures within Southern Tier East Vicariate

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 3rd the Diocese of Buffalo held a meeting in Olean and recommended parish mergers and closures within Southern Tier East Vicariate

These recommendations come as the diocese looks to "rightsize and reshape."

The diocese recommended the following parish mergers and closures within the Southern Tier East Vicariate:

Family #1



SS. Brendan and Jude, - merge with Immaculate Conception, Almond site to close, Alfred site to remain open

Blessed Sacrament, Andover – merge with Immaculate Conception

St. Mary, Bolivar – merge with Immaculate Conception

Immaculate Conception, Wellsville

Holy Family of Jesus, Mary & Joseph, Wellsville – merge with Immaculate Conception – remain as a secondary worship site.

St. Mary, Canaseraga – merge with Immaculate Conception – remain as a secondary worship site

Family #2



St. Patrick, Belfast

Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba – merge with St. Patrick, Belfast

St. Patrick, Fillmore – merge with St. Patrick, Belfast

All sites remain open, Merge with Family #1 in 2026

Family #24



St. Bonaventure, Allegany

St. John, Olean – merge with St. Mary of the Angels. School to remain open for ’24-25 academic year.

Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean

Family #25



Holy Name of Mary, Ellicottville

St. Philomena, Franklinville

Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca

St. Philomena and Our Lady of Peace merge with Holy Name of Mary – still use all churches.

Family #33



St. Jude, Sardinia already merging with St. Aloysius

St. Aloysius, Springville

St. Mary, Arcade – East Arcade worship site to close.

St. John the Baptist, West Valley – merge with St. Aloysius and close.

You can find the full list of parishes that have been recommended to merge or close in the seven Vicariates here.