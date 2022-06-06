Dave Chappelle donating all proceeds from Buffalo show to the families of mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dave Chappelle announced he is donating all proceeds from his show in Buffalo to the families of the Tops mass shooting victims, according to a spokesperson from Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Chappelle performed at Shea's on Sunday with family members of the victims in attendance.

10 people were killed and three others were injured in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.

The suspect was arraigned on a 25-count indictment on June 2 and faces life without parole if found guilty.

Two families impacted by the shooting are scheduled to speak at Congressional hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday Garnell Whitfield, Jr., the son of Ruth Whitfield one of the 10 people killed in the shooting, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee when there will be a hearing on "Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack."

On Wednesday Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman one of three people injured in the Buffalo mass shooting, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia will testify before the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform when the committee holds a hearing on gun violence following the recent deadly mass shootings.

Everhart and Goodman have also filed a petition in court against the parents of the shooting suspect. The purpose of the pre-action disclosure is to preserve evidence for a potential lawsuit against the suspect's family and identify all possible defendants.