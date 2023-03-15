DA’s office now reviewing evidence in fatal Main Street fire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The investigation of the four-alarm fire on March 1 that claimed the life of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno is now in the hands of the Erie County District Attorney.

“Nothing has been ruled out yet,” remarked John Flynn,

WKBW Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn says his office is now reviewing evidence to see if there was any criminal activity connected to the deadly at 745 Main Street.

Hours after the fallen firefighter was laid to rest Friday, DA Flynn announced his office is investigating.

“In the course of trying to determine the cause of the fire — what exactly happened inside that building,” Flynn explained.

WKBW Church procession for Fallen Firefighter Jason Arno.

Earlier this week the Buffalo Fire Department and ATF completed their on-site investigation and Wednesday morning demolition began.

Flynn says while some of the results have already been turned over to his office, they are still "waiting for a final report from the ATF" and that will be completed within the "next two months".

Flynn issued the following statement Wednesday:

“Earlier this week, the Buffalo Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced the completion of their on-site investigation into the fire that occurred earlier this month at 745 Main Street, which resulted in the tragic death of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.



While some of the results of the multi-agency investigation have been turned over to our office, we are waiting for a final report from the ATF. We have been advised that the report will be completed within the next two months. As we await the final report, our office is currently reviewing other materials and evidence to determine if there was any criminal conduct related to the fire.



The family and friends of Jason Arno as well as his fellow Buffalo firefighters and first responders remain in my thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve during this difficult time.”



John Flynn, Erie County District Attorney





Flynn says there are three levels of possible criminal conduct his office could consider in the investigation.

“There's intentional — there's reckless and there's negligent,” Flynn described.

The building is owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs. Some construction was being conducted at the time of the blaze and the city says there were no permits.

WKBW Burned structure at 745 Main Street in Buffalo.

Flynn says his role now is to “determine" if any crimes were committed.

“I'd be surprised if we find anything intentional at this point, but again it's not ruled out yet though, but whether or not there was reckless conduct or whether or not it was negligent conduct is being investigated,” Flynn stated.

WKBW Demolition of 745 Main Street began Wednesday.

Demolition of 745 Main Street in downtown Buffalo began Wednesday morning. Contractors say it will take about a week to bring the entire structure down.

