CSEA calls for stronger protections for highway workers after worker was hit and killed on I-90

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Civil Service Employees Association is calling on the state to put stronger protections in place for highway workers, following the death of Thruway Authority worker Stephen Ebling.
- Ebling was killed while working on the I-90 near Hanover on Monday
- He was working on the left shoulder when a vehicle entered the construction zone and hit him
The CSEA is asking Governor Kathy Hochul to make highway worker protection a priority in 2025.
Calling for stronger laws, harsher penalties and increased education on the critical importance of slowing down and moving over.