CSEA calls for stronger protections for highway workers after worker was hit and killed on I-90

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Civil Service Employees Association is calling on the state to put stronger protections in place for highway workers, following the death of Thruway Authority worker Stephen Ebling.



Ebling was killed while working on the I-90 near Hanover on Monday

He was working on the left shoulder when a vehicle entered the construction zone and hit him





'I'll miss him': Community remembers man killed while working on New York State Thruway You can watch the video below on how the community is remembering Ebling and read more here

The CSEA is asking Governor Kathy Hochul to make highway worker protection a priority in 2025.

Calling for stronger laws, harsher penalties and increased education on the critical importance of slowing down and moving over.