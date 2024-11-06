'I'll miss him': Community remembers man killed while working on New York State Thruway

NORTH COLLINS, NY (WKBW) — The Village of North Collins remembers Stephen "Steve" Ebling who was a husband, father, NYS Thruway Authority maintenance supervisor and part-time police officer.

On Monday, Ebling was killed in a car accident while working along the I-90 near Hanover.

An investigation determined that Ebling was standing on the left shoulder when another vehicle crossed over the hazard markings and headed toward him. According to police, Ebling quickly moved into the passing lane but was hit as the car returned to the left lane.

"We can't even understand this whole tragedy; I try to remember the good times," said James Duffy, a fellow North Collins Officer.

Many in the village feel the loss of Officer Ebling.

"You wonder how it can happen with the thruway, straightaways, and everything. A person who has probably picked up debris hundreds of times," said Vincent George, Mayor of North Collins.

George told me that Officer Ebling left a lasting mark on every resident in the Village.

"I will just remember him and not forget him. I don't think we will, and I don't think we will forget him. He will always be a part of our police department," said Mayor George.

First responders want to remind all drivers to slow down and move over when driving in a construction zone.

"Follow the Move-Over Law, and these things don't happen," said Duffy.

A funeral service for Officer Ebling will take place on Friday with his law enforcement brothers and sisters by his side.