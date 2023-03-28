Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to arrest in Club Marcella shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting at Club Marcella on February 12.

According to police, three people were shot during an argument inside the club. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims, a 49-year-old man, and a 59-year-old man, were taken to ECMC.

On February 16 the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 17-year-old boy was arraigned on gun and assault charges in connection to the fatal shooting. The 17-year-old is accused of bringing an illegal gun inside Club Marcella which was used by another individual to commit the shooting.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Sharief McBroom who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers

If you have information you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.