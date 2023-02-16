17-year-old arraigned on gun and assault charges in connection to fatal shooting at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 17-year-old boy has been arraigned on gun and assault charges in connection to a fatal shooting at Club Marcella on February 12.

*EDITOR'S NOTE*: A previous version of this story based on a report from Buffalo police said the person facing charges was 16 years old. The district attorney's office said the person is 17 years old. The story was updated to correct the error.

The district attorney's office said the boy was arraigned on the following:

Three counts of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

According to police, three people were shot during an argument inside the club. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims, a 49-year-old man and 59-year-old man, were taken to ECMC.

The district attorney's office said the 17-year-old is accused of bringing an illegal gun inside Club Marcella which was used by another individual to commit the shooting. On Wednesday a search warrant was executed at the teen's residence and investigators allegedly found two illegal handguns. He is scheduled to return on February 21 for a pre-trial conference and was held without bail.

Club Marcella released the following statement to 7 News Sunday afternoon:

“We are devastated by the horrendous act of violence that occurred last night. We pray for the victim and his family, as well as anyone else impacted by this tragedy. Of course, we are cooperating fully with the police and will continue to do so in every way possible." - Club Marcella

Club Marcella then released another statement Tuesday announcing a different closing time:

"In consultation with the Buffalo Police Department, we have decided to close our establishment at 2am until further notice. We will continue to review our security procedures and will make any and all necessary changes to our facility, surrounding parking and other areas to protect our customers and staff. We again extend our prayers to the victim, his family and all who were impacted by this horrible event." - Club Marcella

This was the second shooting at Club Marcella recently. On January 29, police said a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot.

The New York State Liquor Authority tells 7 News it is investigating.