New York State Liquor Authority investigating after two shootings at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Liquor Authority tells 7 News it is investigating after two recent shootings at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue in Buffalo.

The first shooting occurred during the early morning hours on January 29. Police said a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot.

The second shooting occurred during the early morning hours on February 12. Police said three people were shot during an argument inside the club. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were reportedly taken to local hospitals and were described as stable.

The SLA provided the following statement to 7 News: