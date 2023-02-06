Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in connection to death of Tyler Lewis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for Tyler Lewis' death.

The 19-year-old Buffalo State College student was stabbed in the chest while near the Ellicott Complex on the University at Buffalo's North Campus in October 2022. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.

Lewis' family has continued to search for answers, raise awareness and demand justice. Just last week they arrived in Buffalo to hand out flyers on campus. They are also offering a $4,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest. The family's anonymous tip line is 716-226-6336.

His family has also filed a lawsuit against the University at Buffalo which says in part "On october 14, 2022, the defendants failed to provide proper safety and or security on it's campus which lead to the fatal stabbing of Tyler Xavier Lewis. On October 14, 2022, Tyler Xavier Lewis was present on the campus of the University at Buffalo New York State University, when he was vaciously attacked and stabbed to death by other students who also attended the defendants Universities. The Universities failed to properly vet students prior to admission and admitted students known to have a violent history, thereby failing to provide a safe environment for Tyler Xavier Lewis."

The university released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The university does not comment on pending litigation. However, specifically in response to the implication made in the lawsuit that the attacker(s) is a UB student, that claim is not supported by the evidence gathered in the case."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office released the following statement last week:

“Our investigation into death of Tyler X. Lewis is nearly complete. While it is my policy to not comment during an active investigation, I want to assure the Lewis family, University at Buffalo and Buffalo State University communities and the public that this case remains a top priority.



Since October 14, 2022, my office has been actively working alongside University at Buffalo Police, New York State Police, Amherst Police Department, Erie County Central Police Services and the FBI to conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the events that led to Tyler’s tragic death.



I understand the difficulties of waiting for answers and recognize the importance of transparency in this case. We have been in communication consistently with Tyler’s family to provide updates without compromising this ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by my office until the investigation is complete.



I extend my sincerest condolences to Tyler’s friends and family as they continue to mourn his passing. They continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.”

Click here to learn more about Tyler’s story.