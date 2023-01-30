Family of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis arrives to University at Buffalo to raise awareness of his death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis was on the grounds of the University at Buffalo’s Ellicott Complex Residence to make their voices heard about his death.

Family and local activists gathered to hand out fliers to bring awareness of Tyler Lewis who was fatally stabbed on October 14th of last year.

“We’ve spent two days at the University at Buffalo’s campus and it’s disturbing that students even parents have heard about the murder of Tyler. It’s very disturbing,” Roquishia Lewis says, Tyler’s mom.

On the day of the stabbing, Tyler’s girlfriend, Karla Longmore tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she was waiting for him to meet her for dinner.

“It was heartbreaking and the police were terrible I spoke with them on the same night,” Longmore says. “And I had an encounter with a very rude on-campus investigator and he told me to stop crying cause it’s not going to solve anything and it’s not going to bring him back.”

7 News reached out to UB’s campus police and they sent a statement that reads in part:

“University Police is moving into the final stages of our comprehensive investigation and expect the district attorney will take action on the case in the very near future.



"We understand the family’s desire for a full understanding and account of what occurred on the tragic evening on Oct. 14, 2022. We want nothing more than to provide the Lewis family with answers that will help them make sense of Tyler’s tragic death. Because this remains an active investigation, we are unable to publicly release any further information until the DA is prepared to do so.”

Tyler’s family says they feel the police and other agencies aren’t moving fast enough with finding who killed Tyler.

Some local activist, Jillian Hanesworth, feels the same way.

“I want people to think about if this were a White student would everybody be completely unaware that this happen? Hanesworth says. “This is unfortunately a very systemic trend that we see when it comes to handling crimes when it involves Black and Brown bodies.”

Tyler’s family put out a $4,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest.

“Tyler matters. We just want justice for Tyler,” the mother says. “Please call the tip line if you know anything. We really appreciate it.”

The anonymous tip line is 716-226-6336.

Click here to learn more about Tyler’s story.