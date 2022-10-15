University at Buffalo Police investigating deadly stabbing on North Campus

AMHERST, N.Y. — University Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday night on the North Campus in Amherst.

According to the university, a male who is "not a member of the UB community" was stabbed in the chest around 7:30 p.m. at Moody Terrace roadway near the Ellicott Complex. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

UB Alert: University Police investigating fatal stabbing on North Campus. More information at https://t.co/YMoHiNaCfm #UBuffalo #UBAlert — UB Alert (@ub_alert) October 15, 2022

University police are looking for a black sedan seen leaving the area and at least four people who may have been involved.

"Police do not believe there is any danger to the university community at this time," the SUNY school said in a campuswide alert.

Police have increased patrols near the Ellicott Complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at (716) 645-2222.

Any students seeking support following Friday's incident can contact UB Counseling Services at (716) 645-2720.