COVID caused a mascot make-over at Daemen College

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — The mascot at Daemen College has had a make-over due to COVID according to Cameron Garrity. Cameron is a graphic designer at the college and has also had to perform as Willie in the mascot costume.

Cameron says when COVID hit "It cost a lot of money to have the costume cleaned properly." (so others could wear it) so they decided to re-design Willie and make him into a puppet.

Designed by Cameron, the puppet was built by local puppet maker Adam Kruetinger. The new Willie has been a big hit on social media and in commercials for the college.

According to Cameron who gets to operate the puppet "Willie has even had an ice cream named after him." And the character will be appearing in trailers before the movies this Summer at the Transit Drive-in.

Willie the Wildcat puppet version has proven to be the perfect pandemic spokesperson for Daemen College. "He's been so much fun to bring different places and engage with the community." Cameron says.