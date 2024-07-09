Congressman Langworthy calls for delay to new border regulations for dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York lawmaker is pushing back on new regulations for people bringing a dog to the U.S from Canada.

In a letter to the CDC, Congressman Nick Langworthy is asking the CDC for an 18-month delay before the new rules start next month.

The rules say all dogs have to be at least six months old, have a micro-chip implant, and have various vaccinations and documentation.

Langworthy wants to hold for now to consider other options and to stop possible delays at the border during the busy summer travel season.

The CDC's new rule is incredibly ill-timed and will place a massive undue burden on responsible pet owners and travelers during our short peak travel season. Implementing such stringent requirements now could disrupt lives and negatively impact our local economy, which relies heavily on cross-border tourism and trade. I urge the Biden Administration to delay this rule for at least 18 months and consider a more balanced approach that safeguards public health without imposing unnecessary hardships.

Congressman Nick Langworthy

According to a report from the USDA, about 1,000,000 dogs come into the U.S each year.

The new rules are expected to take effect next month.