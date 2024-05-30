New CDC guidelines will require dogs entering the U.S. to be at least 6 months old and microchipped

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced new guidelines that will go into place on August 1 for dogs entering the U.S.

According to the CDC, all dogs coming into the U.S. must:



Be at least 6 months old

Have an implanted International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip

Appear healthy upon arrival

Have a CDC Dog Import Form receipt

Have additional documentation which varies depending on where the dog has been in the 6 months before entering or returning to the United States, or if the dog has a current rabies vaccine administered in the United States

These new rules require vaccination for dogs that have been in countries where rabies is common and also covers dogs brought in from rescues or breeders and U.S. owners.

"Rabies is a virus that is transmitted generally by bite wounds. Once it enters into the body, be it a mammal, a dog, a cat, or even a person, it is invariably fatal," said Veterinarian Louis Budik, who works for the Niagara County SPCA.

Budik says these new guidelines need to be looked at to prevent any holdups at the U.S. border.

"It could be very burdensome to people if individuals are not aware of the laws," said Budik.

According to a report from the USDA, about 1 million dogs enter the U.S. each year.

For Canadian resident Robin Collier, she feels more at ease knowing that everyone will be better protected with this new guidance.

"It just makes me feel a lot safer with my dog who goes to dog parks and interacts with other dogs. It's just another level of accountability that owners will have to take," said Collier.