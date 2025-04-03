City of Buffalo takes action to secure dilapidated property in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned the City of Buffalo is taking some early steps to address an Allentown home that has become the center of concern for its neighbors.

2 St. Louis Place is across the street from where a beloved Allentown couple was killed last month. We previously spoke to neighbors who said it has been vacant for at least a decade, and they often see squatters tear down any boards and go in and out. They also said they often find needles and other drug paraphernalia.

Now, the city's Permit and Inspection Services Department is planning to secure the home by tearing down the rear porch and boarding up the windows.

We're told this is just the short-term plan for the building as they begin an "abandoned dwelling proceeding" to take ownership of the property, but that process could take about three to six months.

7 News previously learned that the property is owned by Chuck Dobucki, who has not been seen for years. He owns three other rundown, vacant homes that are going through the same process with the city.

We're told work will begin next week to remove the back porch after bids go out to contractors.