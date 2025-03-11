'This has to stop': Neighbors on St. Louis Place raise concerns about boarded-up property

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors on St. Louis Place, where a beloved Allentown couple was murdered last week in what police have said was a random act of violence, are drawing attention to a boarded-up and seemingly abandoned property on their block.

40-year-old Michael "Mickey" Harmon and 37-year-old Jordan Celotto were killed inside their home at 5 St. Louis Place earlier this month.

Vigil held for Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto after they were killed in their Allentown home

2 St. Louis Place is a three-story apartment building across the street from Harmon and Celotto's home that the neighbors say has been vacant for at least a decade.

Neighbors said they often see squatters tear down any boards that go up and go in and out. They said they often find needles and other drug paraphernalia. In addition, they have dealt with people breaking into their cars and trespassing on their property.

"I can't let my kids play out in the backyard," said Lynn Wilson, who lives behind 2 St. Louis Place. "I can't even go back there and have a barbecue."

"I feel that we're losing Allentown," said David Horesh, co-founder of Oxford Pennant, which is located next door to the scene of the homicides." You have two institutions that have burned down. You've had multiple shootings, there's crime constantly."

Police said that the suspect, 34-year-old Bryan Chiclana of Buffalo, attempted to burglarize three residences and was seen trying to get into cars on the morning of the homicides. Right now, it is unknown if Chiclana had any connection to 2 St. Louis Place.

Horesh said 2 St. Louis Place is definitely an eyesore, but it's not the only problem.

“There's a culture on this street of negligence on these properties," he said of the whole block. "This property has garnered a lot of attention because it's been particularly problematic. Even though this building is boarded up, it's usually full of people. They're usually using drugs. It's become a hub for vagrancy and intimidation."

Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski said he's been trying for years to get the property out of the hands of its owner, Charles "Chuck" Dubucki, who he says no one can find.

"We have not been able to find him to adhere to even the courts," Nowakowski said. "I filed a subpoena for him to go to council. I've asked the sheriff and other law enforcement agencies to go find him, and there's been no trace of."

Nowakowski said he has tried multiple avenues. Now he's hoping to have the propety determined to be abandoned through the courts and then sell it to someone who will fix it up.