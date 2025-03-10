Who is Bryan Chiclana? Suspect in double homicide in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are many questions about the suspect in the murders of Mickey Harmon and his partner Jordan Celotto, two beloved Allentown figures.

The suspect, now being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center, is 34-year-old Bryan Chiclana, and he's been charged with first and second-degree murder following the brutal killings of Harmon and Celotto in Allentown.

Here's what we know about Chiclana:



He's a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico who also lived in Michigan.

Police initially thought he was homeless but said he has an address on Massachusetts Avenue on the West Side of Buffalo.

He has no known criminal record.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene of the homicides, they said they saw Chiclana cutting himself with a knife.

Florina Altshiler, one of Chiclana's assigned defense attorneys, said that while Chiclana appears competent to stand trial, the defense is exploring his mental health as a potential factor in the case.

"I could tell you from my interaction with him so far there's no reason to believe that he is not competent," said Altshiler. "In other words, he appears to be competent. So that's not an avenue that we're going to be pursuing. In terms of mental disease or defect, that is a different avenue...what would be commonly known as the insanity defense, there are no answers to that question at this time, but it certainly is something that we are looking into."