Community mourns the loss of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday night, The Good Stuff on Allen Street was filled with members of the community gathering to honor and celebrate the lives of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto, two individuals who were deeply committed to the neighborhood they called home.

Their dedication to improving the community left an indelible mark on the lives of many, and their absence is being profoundly felt by friends, family, and fellow residents.

Local photographer Bri, who captured numerous images of Harmon in the community he loved, said how difficult this loss has been.

"I hope to distribute the photos to those who seek healing through remembering him," Bri shared.

Both Harmon and Celotto were known for their passion for Allentown.

"They want to be remembered as people who loved what they did, where they lived, and the friends they had," Bri said.

Among those mourning is Bobby Griffiths, a co-owner of The Good Stuff. He emphasized the significant impact they had on the neighborhood.

"Mickey gave so much of himself to this city, and Jordan was really building a reputation of his own," Griffiths said.

"The support has been overwhelming," Griffiths noted. "The families have reached out, expressing their gratitude. They are just as dedicated as we are to ensuring that Mickey and Jordan’s legacy is not forgotten."

Bri also said that Buffalo has a strong and diverse spirit.

"Buffalo is a diverse community, and we always will be, we will stay strong because that is what truly matters, humanity, no matter one's background," Bri said.

In an effort to keep the memories and mission of Mickey and Jordan alive, the community is encouraged to support The Good Stuff store on Allen Street or shop online.

The community has also contributed thousands to GoFundMe campaigns set up to help cover funeral expenses for Harmon and Celotto.

If you'd like to donate, you can find the campaigns here and here.

The suspect in the double homicide was charged with murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree Friday afternoon. You can read more here.