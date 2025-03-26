Allentown double murder suspect pleads not guilty to killing Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors are building their case against the man who is accused of killing two people in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood.

34-year-old Bryan Chiclana pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning when he was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with one count of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree.

Authorities say Chiclana unlawfully entered a home on St. Louis Place on the morning of March 4 through a basement window. He is then accused of using an object to kill 40-year-old Michael "Mickey" Harmon and 37-year-old Jordan Celotto.

WATCH: Community mourns the loss of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto Community mourns the loss of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto

Police responded to the area at 4:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife. Investigators say Chiclana cut himself with the knife before he was taken into custody.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, their many friends, and all who have been impacted by this tragic and senseless crime," said Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane. "As we pursue justice in this case, I hope Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto continue to be remembered for their positive impact on our city's Allentown neighborhood and LGBTQ+ community."

Chiclana is scheduled to return to court on April 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.